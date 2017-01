If the Cowboys are America’s Team, what does that make the Patriots?

Everyone hates New England (and not without reason!), which should make picking a team to pull for in this year’s Super Bowl pretty easy. If, however, you’re somehow still undecided, the quiz below will set you straight. (Yes, there is a chance you get the Patriots anyway.)

In the interest of fairness, the Falcons aren’t totally innocent, either.

