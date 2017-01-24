The 15 funniest Super Bowl commercials of all time

Commercials have become an integral part of the Super Bowl viewing experience. They're the main attraction for non-football fans, and marketers spend an inordinate amount of time and money (a 30-second spot is reportedly going for more than $5 million this year) to produce advertising gold. When you have a chance to get your product in front of about 115 million people, that's an opportunity you don't want to waste.

Some ads are complete flops and most produce just a light chuckle, but the best of the best stick with us for years. Here are 15 of the finest.

E-Trade: Talking Baby (2003)

This commercial went over so well that E-Trade used talking babies in its ads until 2014.

Career Builder: Monkeys (2006)

Putting a monkey in a suit is an investment that generally pays off. Shoutout to the boss puffing on a cigar and burning cash.

Wendy's: Where's The Beef? (1984)

You know a commercial has done its job when its catchphrase becomes a part of everyday speech.

Old Spice: The Man Your Man Could Smell Like (2010)

The tickets are now diamonds, and he's on a horse. It doesn't get any better.

Snickers: You're Not You When You're Hungry (2010)

Call me a cynic, but in today's league the hit on grandpa in the end would have been flagged for 15.

Doritos: House Rules (2010)

Two. Simple. Rules.

Xerox: Monk (1976)

Forty years later and this gem has aged beautifully. Maybe not the funniest, but just an all-around great commercial.

Budweiser: Frogs (1995)

If the point of a commercial is to get the name of the product stuck in your head, this is the GOAT.

Shock Top: Unfiltered Talk (2016)

Just two dudes talking trash. I'm giving the edge to the orange peel.

Reebok: Terry Tate: Office Linebacker (2003)

Still trying to figure out how Terry Tate is even tangentially related to Reebok the brand.

Budweiser: Replay (2003)

Brevity is the sole of wit. Iconic.

Bud Light: Work This Party (2010)

T-Pain was on top of the world in 2010, which is also the early favorite for best Super Bowl commercial year ever.

Nationwide: Life Comes at You Fast (2007)

Kevin Federline was already washed as hell in 2007? Damn.

Doritos: Time Machine (2014)

While the 30 seconds of TV time it took cost about $5 million, the amateur-made ad cost a whopping $200. “Time Machine” was the winner of Doritos' “Crash The Superbowl” contest, which is how it got that airtime.

Bud Light: Slap (2007)

Don't be surprised if Tom Brady brings The Slap back after he takes the Lombardi from Roger Goodell.

