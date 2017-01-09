NFL, CBS reportedly banned this strip club commercial from airing during Super Bowl

Strippers and the Super Bowl just don’t mix.

According to TMZ, the popular New York City gentleman’s establishment, Scores, wanted to spend $5 million on an ad to promote their online feature (yes, you can interact with the club’s strippers online) during Sunday’s big game.

That’s not happening, though. CBS, which will air the game, told the strip club that its commercial "didn’t meet the NFL standards."

While it is a strip club commercial, it’s actually much tamer than you’d expect. Watch at your own discretion, though.