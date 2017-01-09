Cam Newton predicted a Super Bowl victory 6 months ago

On July 28, 2015, a few days before the start of training camp for the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton stopped by an Under Armour meeting where CEO Kevin Plank was speaking with the company’s summer interns to make a bold declaration.

The sports-apparel company released this video, showing Cam guaranteeing that he and the Panthers would "bring home a Super Bowl" in one of the next three seasons, just two days before Super Bowl 50 (but hey, no pressure).

With a win on Sunday over the Broncos, Newton would eliminate any suspense on that promise.

Also a wise move by Cam to give himself a window and predict just one championship in the next three years — because, you know, you don’t want to set the bar too high.

