Super Bowl ad will feature Arnold Schwarzenegger as you’ve never seen him

Arnold Schwarzenegger will have a cameo role on Super Bowl Sunday — and from the looks of things, it’s gonna be pretty hilarious.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, makers of Bud Light, have released teasers for their ads for the big game, under the tag line, "The Perfect Beer for Whatever Happens."

We take it seeing Arnold warming up for what appears to be an epic ping-pong match qualifies as something few would expect to ever happen. Here are some of the teasers for the ad:

"Our six Super Bowl ad teasers give viewers a peek behind the curtain, but fans will have to tune-in during the game to see how these seemingly unrelated events form one cohesive story," Bud Light Vice President Rob McCarthy said in a statement featured in AdAge.com.

Schwarzenegger is said to have earned $3 million for his work, per a New York Post report.