Get an early look at a Super Bowl ad featuring Tom Brady

There’s good chance that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be playing in Super Bowl LI and also appearing in one of the commercials. Brady at least has the commercial locked up with his role in a 30-second ad for Intel’s 360° Technology, which is used in the spot to show the quarterback from all angles during everyday life. At one point Brady makes a pancake, drops it on the floor and then steals it from a dog who desperately wanted the treat.

