Actual traffic sign in North Carolina may predict Super Bowl 50 score

Here it is, folks:

This is a real road sign that exists in North Carolina.

(via Facebook/Jason Smith) pic.twitter.com/jkRW4Z5uGR — 120 Sports (@120Sports) February 3, 2016

A 20-7 Panthers victory over the Broncos would take a solid defensive effort from Carolina, but Cam Newton, currently a heavy favorite to win Super Bowl MVP, gets top billing on the road sign.

And by the way, if that sign is correct, it’s also Cover City for Panthers against-the-spread backers (-5.5) as support continues to pour in on the NFC team.