Actual traffic sign in North Carolina may predict Super Bowl 50 score

Here it is, folks:

A 20-7 Panthers victory over the Broncos would take a solid defensive effort from Carolina, but Cam Newton, currently a heavy favorite to win Super Bowl MVP, gets top billing on the road sign.

And by the way, if that sign is correct, it’s also Cover City for Panthers against-the-spread backers (-5.5) as support continues to pour in on the NFC team.

