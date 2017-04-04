Stephen Curry did a Disney edition of Carpool Karaoke while chewing on a mouthguard

Have you ever wondered what Stephen Curry is listening to when TV cameras cut to him wearing headphones in the locker room before a game? It’s probably not the soundtrack to Disney’s Frozen or Moana, but you never know. 

Curry joined James Corden on The Late Late Show Monday night for 10-minute segment where Corden acted as Steph’s “life coach.” The highlight, by far, was Curry partaking in Corden’s signature “Carpool Karaoke” bit. (The whole video is definitely worth a watch but the singing starts at 5:44 mark.)

As a dad to two young kids, Curry is almost forced to know all the words to songs from Disney movies. And as a habitual mouthguard chewer, he was forced to belt them out gnawing on one. 

Curry has had practice with this sort of thing, too. Remember the time he and his wife, Ayesha, lip-synced songs from Frozen?

