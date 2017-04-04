Stephen Curry did a Disney edition of Carpool Karaoke while chewing on a mouthguard

Have you ever wondered what Stephen Curry is listening to when TV cameras cut to him wearing headphones in the locker room before a game? It’s probably not the soundtrack to Disney’s Frozen or Moana, but you never know.

Curry joined James Corden on The Late Late Show Monday night for 10-minute segment where Corden acted as Steph’s “life coach.” The highlight, by far, was Curry partaking in Corden’s signature “Carpool Karaoke” bit. (The whole video is definitely worth a watch but the singing starts at 5:44 mark.)

As a dad to two young kids, Curry is almost forced to know all the words to songs from Disney movies. And as a habitual mouthguard chewer, he was forced to belt them out gnawing on one.

Steph Curry joined James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and belted "How Far I'll Go" … while chewing on a mouthguard! pic.twitter.com/ST92vTULd5 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 4, 2017

Curry has had practice with this sort of thing, too. Remember the time he and his wife, Ayesha, lip-synced songs from Frozen?

