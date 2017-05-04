Sports world celebrates Star Wars Day on social media
It's May 4, which means everyone, including athletes, teams and sports companies are celebrating Star Wars Day.
We've rounded up some of the more amusing “May the Fourth Be With You” social media posts for your viewing pleasure.
May the force be with The King… #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/IuKA3zD17S
— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 4, 2017
Happy #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/W5NXIQucKh
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 4, 2017
Powerful, he is.#StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/P8ob40YDhj
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 4, 2017
Happy #StarWarsDay! #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/8xMnhRYkfr
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 4, 2017
#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/dfw5paX6xE
— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) May 4, 2017
#MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/wTaZEI3hoN
— Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil) May 4, 2017
— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 4, 2017
#MayThe4thBeWithYou, Aggies! 👍 #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/kuyYBC4lGJ
— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 4, 2017
Darth Vader’s selfie game is strong. Search your feelings, you know it to be true. #MayThe4thBeWithYou
A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on
May the 4th be with you. Now let's go run sprints. #work
— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) May 4, 2017
Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley played it pretty straight in his tweet, but don't be foooled. He's the NFL's most obsessed “Star Wars” fan.