Sports world celebrates Star Wars Day on social media

It's May 4, which means everyone, including athletes, teams and sports companies are celebrating Star Wars Day.

We've rounded up some of the more amusing “May the Fourth Be With You” social media posts for your viewing pleasure.

May the force be with The King… #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/IuKA3zD17S — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 4, 2017

































Darth Vader’s selfie game is strong. Search your feelings, you know it to be true. #MayThe4thBeWithYou A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on May 4, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on May 4, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

May the 4th be with you. Now let's go run sprints. #work — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) May 4, 2017

Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley played it pretty straight in his tweet, but don't be foooled. He's the NFL's most obsessed “Star Wars” fan.

This article originally appeared on