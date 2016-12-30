The referee and not Stanford made North Carolina fumble

We’ve seen buttfumbles and regular fumbles, and now we have a ref-fumble.

Yes, the referee forced a North Carolina fumble in the Sun Bowl against Stanford. You can watch it here, or just close this window knowing what happened, but you might want to watch it anyway.

Fumble forced by… THE UMPIRE???https://t.co/4XiwKEDEM6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2016

We will probably see UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the NFL.

We will probably not see this umpire.

: (

