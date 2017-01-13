The Spurs retired Matt Bonner’s flannel shirt in their locker room

Matt Bonner, “The Red Mamba,” announced last week in a pretty amazing video that he is retiring from professional basketball after 12 seasons. So the Spurs decided to pay tribute in the only way they knew how.

Bonner’s No. 15 was slapped on a flannel shirt and hung in the locker room in a nice flannel retirement ceremony on Thursday.

Matt Bonner's flanny was retired after the game tonight in a very special wicked-awesome ceremony🤣 #thankyoumatt pic.twitter.com/DZkvZNcDwF — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) January 13, 2017

How long will that last? 12 more seasons? 12 days? Hope it’s still there when Matt Bonner runs for president.

– Kenny Ducey

