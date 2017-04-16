Softball player pulls off crazy behind-the-back swing for hit
Old Bridge High School (New Jersey) senior Amanda Carney registered one of the strangest hits you’ll see all year long with a bizarre behind-the-back one-handed swing.
(Warning: video is loud.)
Base hit for @a_carney22! Wow! Go Knights! pic.twitter.com/E39tVXAopf
— Dan DiMino (@DiMino_AD) April 13, 2017
As the pitcher was delivering the ball, Carney – who bats lefty – fluidly passed the bat behind her back to the right hand, then executed something along the lines of a leaning bunt.
(Thanks to Bleacher Report for sharing this video.)