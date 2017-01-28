Snoop Dogg blasts unedited version of ‘The Next Episode’ live on NHL All-Star broadcast

Snoop Dogg does not give a bleep.

As the NHL kicked off its All-Star skills competition in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Snoop Dogg took over as the in-arena DJ to introduce the players. What the NHL—and NBC Sports Network—apparently didn’t realize is that Snoop Dogg’s songs contain incredibly dirty lyrics, and that the legend doesn’t ever censor himself.

So, Staples Center was treated to a couple f-bombs, and a “light the weed up then.”

La di da di daaaa!

– Kenny Ducey

