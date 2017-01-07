Smash Mouth is trying to start beef with Draymond Green

To be clear, it’s highly unlikely anyone cares about Smash Mouth anymore, but it’s very likely that Smash Mouth cares a lot about basketball, because Smash Mouth is tweeting about basketball, and tweeting angrily at Warriors star Draymond Green.

The Smash Mouth account (dunno which super-washed band member handles it, but I’m gonna attribute it to the lead singer because that’s how bands work) went off on Green after Golden State’s collapse against Memphis on Friday night, which I honestly didn’t watch, but it sure sounds like Draymond was being his usual self.

Smash Mouth isn’t having it.

@Money23Green We already have coaches dude! Shut the F up! Not your job to yell at other players especially ones BETTER than you! @warriors — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) January 7, 2017

@Money23Green Dude if you want to run a team go sign with the @Lakers First @SteveKerr now you're yelling at @KDTrey5 ? Might be time to go! — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) January 7, 2017

@Money23Green Check yourself dude! That was embarrassing! Someone needs to knock your ass out on the court! Done with your act! @warriors — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) January 7, 2017

Draymond, you don’t have to say anything back. You still win.

Hey now, you’re an All-Star, get your game on, go blow a 3–1 lead in the Finals.

