Skier flies off a cliff, walks away from terrifying fall without a bruise

Skier Devin Stratton seemingly didn’t realize he was heading toward the edge of a cliff until it was too late, and was in free-fall for three seconds before landing on the powder below. The incident was caught on the camera he was wearing, and Stratton writes that he was somehow perfectly fine. He eventually found his lost ski and left completely uninjured.

“Turns out I am afraid of heights… Miraculously I didn’t even have a bruise! I did break a lot of gear including my helmet. Thanks to Matt for helping me dig for nearly 5 hours I found my lost ski and skied down.”

(Thanks to Deadspin for sharing this video.)