Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Lorena Rae; There’s a French Bulldog who loves to skateboard

It would make sense to lead Hot Clicks with Russell Westbrook, either this amazing outfit he wore to the game or the triple-double he recorded in a losing effort. But I'm tired of writing about Russell Westbrook. So instead, let's focus on Eric the French Bulldog and his amazing skateboard skills. He really puts my dog Larry to shame.

The Patriots visited the White House yesterday, though not every member of the team made the trip. This led to a viral photo from the New York Times comparing the attendance in 2015 (when Barack Obama was in office) to yesterday (with Donald Trump). Though the photo made it appear that far fewer members of the team attended in 2017, that wasn't the case, and the Patriots were quick to point out the Times' error.

One day, I hope to be as excited as the UNC football team after getting free retro Jordans.

Lorena Rae is one of my favorite models not a lot of people know about, but guess I'm spoiling that now. Oh well. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Mel Gibson (who was randomly at the Bruins-Senators game last night) has a co-star in waiting if he ever makes that Braveheart sequel.

A Rick and Morty fan paid nearly $15,000 for 20-year-old McDonald's Szechuan sauce,

It was an honor to be in the Oval Office fist 👊 pumping POTUS @realdonaldtrump Making America Great Again 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

PUT EM IN A BODYBAG and on your lapel. The Johnny Lawrence pin now available at https://t.co/VdsXEaStlK. GET IT NOW! pic.twitter.com/Ot91QGgeX4 — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) April 19, 2017





THIS is what co-parenting is all about. Bravo! https://t.co/8OBSFoXKks pic.twitter.com/ypjce3nAqw — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) April 19, 2017

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017





Ichiro homers on the first pitch in his last at bat in Seattle. So so awesome. pic.twitter.com/YNgxVKedyh — Koozie (@OldRowKoozie) April 19, 2017

