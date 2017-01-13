The Sixers used Triple H’s entrance song to introduce Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is totally going to make the All-Star Game, isn’t he?

After WWE superstar Triple-H helped him gain votes with a tweet this week, the Sixers borrowed The Game’s intro song to create an incredible introduction for The Process and gain some more votes in the meantime.

It’s all about the Process, and how you trust it.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on