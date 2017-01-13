The Sixers used Triple H’s entrance song to introduce Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid is totally going to make the All-Star Game, isn’t he?
After WWE superstar Triple-H helped him gain votes with a tweet this week, the Sixers borrowed The Game’s intro song to create an incredible introduction for The Process and gain some more votes in the meantime.
#NBAVote Joel Embiid with the @TripleH @WWE entrance 😳🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/6YHE2AyF2n
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 14, 2017
Joel Embiid is PUMPED! pic.twitter.com/bF4I0kdKdJ
— NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2017
It’s all about the Process, and how you trust it.
– Kenny Ducey