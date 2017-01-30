Simone Biles interviewed a Falcons player who is two feet taller than she is

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: US Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is interviewed during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Olympic gymnast (and SI Swimsuit model) Simone Biles is not tall. Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo is very tall. 

So when Biles (4'9″) interviewed Toilolo (6'8″) at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, it posed a bit of a logistical problem.

Luckily, Biles—who has been contributing to Inside Edition's Super Bowl coverage this week—was undeterred by the height difference between her and her interviewee, and posed for a few photos with Toilolo.

She might be smaller, but she still has more Olympic medals than he does. 

