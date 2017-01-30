Simone Biles interviewed a Falcons player who is two feet taller than she is
Olympic gymnast (and SI Swimsuit model) Simone Biles is not tall. Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo is very tall.
So when Biles (4'9″) interviewed Toilolo (6'8″) at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, it posed a bit of a logistical problem.
Luckily, Biles—who has been contributing to Inside Edition's Super Bowl coverage this week—was undeterred by the height difference between her and her interviewee, and posed for a few photos with Toilolo.
Our tallest player @LevineToilolo chatted with US Olympian @Simone_Biles. pic.twitter.com/wpnEMQCHJA
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 31, 2017
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and #Falcons TE Levine Toilolo. pic.twitter.com/r7T0pJ5TwV
— Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) January 31, 2017
She's tiny but mighty! @Simone_Biles at #SB51 Media Night @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/1YXEJ7aeA4
— Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) January 31, 2017
She might be smaller, but she still has more Olympic medals than he does.