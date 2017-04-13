Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Masha Lund; SI Swimsuit is holding open castings

#SISwimSearch is heating up! Get some inspiration from a few of our favorite posts so far, and be sure to visit SwimDaily.com for full details on how to participate in our first-ever OPEN CASTING CALL! A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

As you may or may not know, SI Swimsuit is holding open casting calls next month. All you have to do is submit a 60-second Instagram video. We've already received hundreds of entries and I suggest going through them if you have some time to kill. We're going to put many of the in-person castings (photo shoots, interviews, etc.) on Facebook Live next month so stay tuned. In the meantime, we created this mashup with some of our favorites. Enjoy!

Props to Notre Dame senior Emmet Farnan, who ran a half-marathon while chugging a beer every mile. He finished in a time of 1:43:42. In a related story, I ran a 5K in 32 minutes and drank lots of water along the way.

I could not agree more. Stop the wave. Save the children!

Masha Lund is a Danish TV personality and we don't have enough TV personalities in Hot Clicks. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to show how easy it is to make delicious TB12 tacos, and I'm hungry just watching! Okay that's a lie. These tacos look disgusting and I'd much rather go to the Chipotle by my office. But I'm a Pats fan and he did lead that 28-3 comeback.

She was too controlling, which may have led to that bizarre Rodgers family feud.

If you somehow haven't see the Prince basketball skit from Chappelle Show, do so right now.

World Champions. Has a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/zH3wuh8qgy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2017





Mavs were selling Tony Romo T-shirts ($25) and jerseys ($85 and $70 kids) Sold out by the end of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/qNjPTxfdqj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017

The NBA first-round playoff schedule has been released … Meet Nebraska's two biggest NHL fans … Washington DC replaced its Bill Cosby mural with one of Bradley Beal and John Wall … The “high-five” turns 40 this year … Anthony Davis was denied entry to a trendy L.A. restaurant because of his hoodie … The best moments from the Fast and Furious franchise … United Airlines is trying to dig out of the PR hole it is currently stuck in.





Another view of Tiandre Nichols' $20k @MidFirst Bank halfcourt shot! He calls it his "Westbrook moment"#WhyNot? pic.twitter.com/MF3vYdso3S — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 13, 2017





Russ & Big O. Celebrating #hist0ry together in OKC. Watch more live on @FOXSportsOK at 7. pic.twitter.com/8afVh2hBof — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 12, 2017





Knicks got the One Shining Moment this season deserves. pic.twitter.com/Ez09CqCXhY — Cycle (@bycycle) April 12, 2017

