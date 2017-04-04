Shaq uses secret weapon against Jimmy Fallon in Lip Sync Battle

Shaquille O’Neal appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, and the Inside the NBA analyst showed off his dancing and lip-syncing abilities in a rousing performance of Bobby Brown’s “Don’t Be Cruel.”

The Diesel has displayed his musical chops before (“Shoot Pass Slam” is an underrated piece of athlete-rap history, this is inarguable), so it’s no surprise that he dropped some thunder on the experienced Fallon in their lip sync battle. As for the secret weapon? Just hit play, baby.