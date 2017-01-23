White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s worst sports tweets, ranked

Before the world came to know him as the new White House press secretary, Sean Spicer was THAT Boston sports fan you probably dislike.

Spicer became a meme after addressing the media on Saturday and declaring, “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.” (The statement is verifiably false.) But before Spicer was tasked with touting Donald Trump's crowd sizes, he was just another dude on Boston sports Twitter.

In honor of Spicer's newfound fame, we ranked the press secretary's worst sports tweets.

15.

Hey Jeter, very Bill Buckner of you. Go Os — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 9, 2012

14.

I believe in baseball they would call that a swing and a miss https://t.co/7MagbFDTQA — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 21, 2016

13.

I've totally gotten over Buckner – okay maybe not go @Nationals crush the @Mets — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2015

12.

If failed customer service were an #Olympics sport @AmericanAir would win #Gold congrats — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 22, 2016

11.

Hey Matt Lauer, after the interview, wanna watch the Pats win the Superbowl at my place? @todayshow — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 2, 2012

10.

Is it really a "super" bowl if the @Patriots are not in it? #Suberbowl — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 3, 2013

9.

8.

4 games for unproven charges? Goodell should be suspended #StandWithBrady — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) May 12, 2015

7.

Remind me never to go to Vegas with Belichick cc @patriots #patriots #PatsvJets — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 27, 2015

6.

as long as Tom Brady is in the #NFL they mind as well have a runner-up MVP so someone else gets a little exposure — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 24, 2013

5.

Sean 3:16 – then He created Tom Brady and others stood in awe — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 10, 2012

4.

Breaking news: @TomBradyQB will throw with his left hand the rest of the game and blindfolded #Patriots — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 23, 2012

3.

For #halloween I am dressing up as a #worldseries winning @redsox fan — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 31, 2013

2.

1.

Patriots headed back to Superbowl and a Republican President in November – 2012 will be a great year — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 23, 2012

That last one is just a gem. Barack Obama ultimately beat Mitt Romney for the presidency—roughly nine months after the Patriots lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl.

This article originally appeared on