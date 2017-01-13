Friday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Scariest Goalie Masks in NHL History; Cowboy in the City

Cowboy in the City

The Professional Bull Riders held their 11th straight Buck Off at The Garden in New York City last weekend and SI was all over it. Photographer Taylor Ballantyne took rider Luis Blanco to Times Square for a photo shoot of a real life cowboy in the middle of Manhattan. (See gallery below and full-size version here.) There's also this great behind-the-scenes gallery from the event.

Packers Fan Hall of Fame

I don't do this very often but I received an email from Packers fan Mike Powers, whose dad John is in the running for Packers Fan Hall of Fame. It's s a fan vote, however, and that's where you come in. As Mike explained in his email, “I aim big like a Rodgers Hail Mary and I want Hot Clicks' support. I am hoping you can give it a shameless plug or nod or whatever you’d like to call it. Tell the people of Hot Clicks nation that a vote for John Powers is a vote for the fans.” So if you have a second, visit the page, and if you like what John Powers is bringing to the table, give him a vote.

Phil Simms Soundboard

I enjoyed this way more than I should have.

Scariest Goalie Masks in NHL History

It's Friday the 13th and we're celebrating with the scariest masks in NHL history. Gerry Cheevers is terrifying, even by 1971 standards. (click for full-size gallery). Also, no LLOD today. Hope you still enjoy your Friday afternoon without it!

Hot Clicks Giveaway

I say it all the time: Everyone needs a good hoodie in his/her life. With that in mind, our pals at Fan Jackets have these Red Mask Deadpool pullovers on sale right now. And it's half price so buy yours today! They also have provided me with three hoodies to give away. I'll send them to the 50th, 100th and 200th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the size of Derek Jeter's new fence. The answer was in A.M. Clicks. Please make the subject line Deadpool.

I'll be giving away three of these Deadpool hoodies in today's PM Clicks. Thanks @fanjacketss for providing them. Will be posted around 3. pic.twitter.com/fORZYWTuER — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) January 13, 2017

Man Cleans Office, Wins $1 Million

An Oregon man cleaned up his office and found a $1 million winning lottery ticket. I don't understand how somebody buys a lottery ticket and completely forgets about it for a year. Oh well.

Worst Bridesmaid Ever

At least she didn't try to kiss the groom.

Spurs Retire Matt Bonner's Flannel

Matt Bonner's flanny was retired after the game tonight in a very special wicked-awesome ceremony🤣 #thankyoumatt pic.twitter.com/DZkvZNcDwF — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) January 13, 2017

So Many Jokes

Odds & Ends

Klay Thompson ruined Stephen Curry’s pregame soccer performance … Every college basketball game should have a Frisbee dog … The Steelers plan to provide an all-access virtual reality pass for fans … This GIF of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson aging over the past 20 years is tremendous … This is what a gang looked like in the 1950s.

The Week in Viral Internet Moments

Shawn Michaels Visits Sports Illustrated

How Nice is Thomas Davis?

Happy Birthday Patrick Dempsey

