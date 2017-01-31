Samoa Joe made his WWE debut on Raw and the fans loved it

WWE fans have been waiting forever to see NXT star Samoa Joe make his debut on the main roster. They didn’t get their wish of a Royal Rumble appearance, but Joe did surprise everyone by showing up on Raw to attack Seth Rollins on behalf of Triple H.

It all started when Rollins squared off with Stephanie McMahon early in the show and threatened to show up at Triple H and McMahon’s house, implying he might hurt their kids. Triple H was understandably incensed and jumped in the ring later into the show to give Rollins a piece of his mind. That’s when Samoa Joe came out of nowhere to attack Rollins.

Fans were just as surprised by Joe’s debut as they were delighted.

So, is @SamoaJoe the hired hit man for @TripleH? If so, I'm down for this ride with them and @WWERollins! #Raw — Adam Burchfield (@AdamB_11) January 31, 2017

Samoe Joe vs. Seth FREAKING Rollins? Now THAT'S how you respond to a pissed off fan base! Put @TripleH in charge of EVERYTHING PLEASE! — J-Navo (@jnavo217) January 31, 2017

Omg WTF samoe joe is in the raw brand this Seth rollins vs triple h rival is just the begaining and its far from over — Ryan Walk (@ryanlilpeanut17) January 31, 2017

Not that's how you debut on the main roster. Much better than a random entry in the Royal Rumble. Samoe Joe is here and he's ready to kill. — FightBoothPW (@FightBoothPW) January 31, 2017

The game just changed. It's your time, @SamoaJoe. Take everything. — Frank The Clown (@FrankWWEClown) January 31, 2017

That was a much better way of debuting Samoa Joe on #RAW last night than just throwing him in the Rumble. — Josh (@Josh_Owens1991) January 31, 2017

Very pleased w/how @wwe debuted Samoa Joe on the main roster #Raw it's better then being in Rumble cause triple h vs Seth Rollins is bigger — Nightstare316 (@Chuckaddiction2) January 31, 2017

Joe worked in a variety of minor promotions for the better part of two decades before making the jump to NXT, WWE’s developmental circuit, in 2015 and eventually took the NXT belt from Finn Balor.

