Even Sam Hinkie is voting Joel Embiid into the All-Star Game

Like the rest of us, former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie is voting for Joel Embiid for the All-Star Game. 

First, The Process publicly pondered who his former sort-of boss would vote for.

And Hinkie, who has been living in Silicon Valley since he left the Sixers in 2015, came through in support. Embiid just cannot miss.

The love for Embiid should surprise no one: he is running a really solid campaign to get himself to New Orleans. Other NBA players have gotten creative as well—most recently, Demarcus Cousins

-Daniel Rapaport

