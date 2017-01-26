Saint Louis University redesigned its creepy mascot and it’s still scary as hell

I had high hopes when Saint Louis University announced plans in October to redesign it’s horrifying mascot. Too bad the new one is just as unsettling.

The old Billiken mascot was a doofy little white gnome with crossed eyes and a tuft of blond hair. Perfectly harmless. The new one, unveiled in September, was menacing, and people hated it.

So they went back to the drawing board, and what did they come up with? This.

That’s not all that different from the one you just threw away!

A few photos of the new Billiken mascot from tonight's reveal pic.twitter.com/DdfmE924YM — Billiken Athletics (@SLU_Billikens) September 21, 2016

The new one still has the same devious smile and similarly glowering eyes. It certainly doesn’t look like the “mythical good luck figure” it’s supposed to represent.

