Russell Westbrook uses oldest scam in the book to get free cake

Russell Westbrook's salary for the 2016-17 season is $26,540,100. That doesn't mean, however, that he doesn't love a free dessert.

The Thunder star recently pulled one of the oldest restaurant scams in the book by telling the restaurant that it was his wife's birthday (when it wasn't) so they could get a piece of cake on the house. Westbrook openly bragged about his shenanigans on Instagram.

Russell Westbrook on Instagram: So normal that he lies about his wife's birthday in order to secure free dessert. pic.twitter.com/wnQvTTFNSG — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) May 2, 2017

You have to respect the pure joy Westbrook felt by successfully snagging two pieces of cake. “Happy birthday, sugar,” he exclaimed. “We got free dessert baby!”

Hopefully, Westbrook left a extra large tip.

