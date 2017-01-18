Rugby player ends outrageous interview by singing Barney song to his kids

It’s frankly astounding how much insanity New Zealand rugby player Luke Hamilton was able to pack into a postgame interview less than two minutes long over the weekend.

Hamilton, still gasping for breath after the match, was talking a mile a minute. He made a confusing comment about Snapchats from his wife, called himself a dwarf and gave a breakdown of his dancing. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any stranger, he started singing the Barney song to his kids.

American athletes could learn a thing or two from Luke Hamilton.

This article originally appeared on