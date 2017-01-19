James Harden gives game ball to fan for her 100th birthday

Rockets fan Lucy Pierce had a pretty great birthday and considering she’s turning 100, she definitely deserved. 

Pierce got a courtside seat to watch James Harden drop 38 on the Bucks, but the best part had to have been getting a gift from The Beard after the game. Harden signed the game ball for Pierce and gave it to her as a birthday present. 

Her birthday isn’t actually until Saturday, but the Rockets are in Memphis that night. 

This article originally appeared on