James Harden gives game ball to fan for her 100th birthday

Rockets fan Lucy Pierce had a pretty great birthday and considering she’s turning 100, she definitely deserved.

Pierce got a courtside seat to watch James Harden drop 38 on the Bucks, but the best part had to have been getting a gift from The Beard after the game. Harden signed the game ball for Pierce and gave it to her as a birthday present.

That moment you get the game ball from @JHarden13 on your 100th birthday. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sRBueSShDW — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 19, 2017

Her birthday isn’t actually until Saturday, but the Rockets are in Memphis that night.

