Rider coach spurns shake, Siena coach shakes the air instead

Siena head basketball coach Jimmy Pastos decided to have a little fun after an intense basketball game against Rider Tuesday night.

Siena won the game 78-68, in which Siena senior guard Marquis Wright and Rider junior Anthony Durham threw punches during the game and were ejected. Two other players, plus the two head coaches also received technical fouls.

Siena wins 78-68. Rider walks off, no handhakes. Jimmy Patsos does the handshakes on his own, anyway. pic.twitter.com/iV4Ko2zmWo — Michael Kelly (@ByMichaelKelly) January 18, 2017

Following the game, Rider coach Kevin Bennett elected to have his coaches and players skip the post-game handshake, avoiding any other possible scuffles.

Pastos responded by handshaking air on his way down the line where the Rider players would have been to receive their handshakes.

Patsos told ESPN.com that he didn't have any problems with Baggett taking his team off the court to avoid the handshake line.

