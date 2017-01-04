Rick Fox’s eSports franchise signs three of the world’s best Street Fighter players

Roughly 13 months after Rick Fox bought a League of Legends team and launched what would become his burgeoning eSports empire Echo Fox, his teams have yet to accomplish major success. The League of Legends team staved off elimination in their last split, and the CS:GO team is ranked outside the top 30.

It’s been a huge winter for Echo Fox, though, and after adding a former World Champion to its League of Legends squad, Fox has now assembled a huge stable of highly successful fighting game players.

As revealed in a report by Yahoo eSports, Street Fighter stars Justin Wong, Tokido and Momochi, along with Mortal Kombat and Super Smash Bros. stars.

Echo Fox is giving itself a very good chance at an Evo championship with the haul of signings, and instantly made itself one of the most popular brands in Street Fighter. Tokido and Wong finished second and third in Capcom Pro Tour points last season, respectively, and Momochi had a tournament victory at StunFest.