Rick Fox’s eSports franchise signs three of the world’s best Street Fighter players
Roughly 13 months after Rick Fox bought a League of Legends team and launched what would become his burgeoning eSports empire Echo Fox, his teams have yet to accomplish major success. The League of Legends team staved off elimination in their last split, and the CS:GO team is ranked outside the top 30.
It’s been a huge winter for Echo Fox, though, and after adding a former World Champion to its League of Legends squad, Fox has now assembled a huge stable of highly successful fighting game players.
As revealed in a report by Yahoo eSports, Street Fighter stars Justin Wong, Tokido and Momochi, along with Mortal Kombat and Super Smash Bros. stars.
So you want to fight 👊🏽 Let's fight then! Welcome the @echofoxgg AllStarRoster of PAST PRESENT & FUTURE #FGC Champions @echofoxgg @JaceHall https://t.co/4Yuo5QURj5
— Rick Fox (@RickFox) January 4, 2017
We welcome our brand new FGC Foxes into 2017! 🕹@JWonggg @tokidoki77 @chocoblanka @momochi212 @SonicFox5000 @khscar12 @Mk_leosb @CoolGrayAJ pic.twitter.com/ulu3pTDfTs
— Echo Fox (@echofoxgg) January 4, 2017
Echo Fox is giving itself a very good chance at an Evo championship with the haul of signings, and instantly made itself one of the most popular brands in Street Fighter. Tokido and Wong finished second and third in Capcom Pro Tour points last season, respectively, and Momochi had a tournament victory at StunFest.
2017 is going to be a good year and it just started. Thank you @echofoxgg @JaceHall @RickFox for believing in us! We will work very hard!
— Echo Fox | JWonggg (@JWonggg) January 4, 2017