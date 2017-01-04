Watch: Rick Flair deadlifts 400 pounds, still got it at 67 years old

Woooo! Ric Flair still has it at 67 years old.

In a video posted on Wednesday afternoon, Flair is seen deadlifting 400 pounds.

This raises the question as to whether or not it may be time for Flair to give the ring another try since retiring in 2012.

The stylin’ and profilin’ move caught the attention of Hacksaw Jim Duggan, who replied, “Impressive Rick!! Way to GOOOOOOOO!!”

Today is a great day for old people doing incredible athletic feats.

