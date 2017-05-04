Reince Priebus just dropped a truly terrible sports analogy

The House passed a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act on Thursday.

This has long been a mission of President Trump, so, naturally, White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, was happy with the news. In explaining Trump's role in getting the bill passed, Priebus decided to go with a sports analogy. Did he say Trump scored a touchdown? No. Did he say Trump kicked the ball right through the uprights? No. Unfortunately for Priebus, his line made no sense in the context of football.

.@Reince exiting gop cloakroom tells me: "The president stepped up and helped punt the ball into the end zone." — Molly Hooper (@mollyhooper) May 4, 2017

No, no, no. Rarely is the goal to kick the ball into the end zone. Unless a team is rushing 12 and the punter just needs to make sure his kick isn't blocked, it's never a good thing when you punt into the end zone. Come on, Reince!

Given Trump's hatred for the NFL, though, he probably doesn't mind Priebus' bludner.

The @nfl games are so boring now that actually, I’m glad I didn’t get the Bills. Boring games, too many flags, too soft! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2014

Quiz: Who tweeted it — Donald Trump or Jose Canseco?

This article originally appeared on