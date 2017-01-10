Red Sox fans sent into a frenzy by a David Ortiz tweet that said absolutely nothing

All was quiet in Boston on Monday night. Patriots fans were getting ready to doze off and dream of Tom Brady’s fifth Super Bowl ring, and most of the city was watching a national championship game it had little to no stake in.

That was when David Ortiz dropped an absolute bomb on the world: At. Boston. Globe.

Seriously. He went there! What did it mean? Did he mean to tell the Boston Globe he was coming out of retirement? That he was opening up a deli? Was he upset over an article which he forgot to reply to?

The possibilities were endless (well, maybe not that endless), and Red Sox fans couldn’t handle it.

@davidortiz @BostonGlobe you forgot to link the story where you're coming out of retirement — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) January 10, 2017

@davidortiz @BostonGlobe Don't mess with us like that Papi — Will Brabrook (@WillBrabrook) January 10, 2017

@davidortiz What are you trying to tell us? — Matt Karolian ☕️ (@mkarolian) January 10, 2017

Even the Globe leaned forward in its chair.

@davidortiz We are listening. You can tell us anything! — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 10, 2017

One of the best pocket tweets ever. Peter Gammons would be so proud.

– Kenny Ducey

