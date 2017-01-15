With the Raiders eliminated, Marquette King is now punting groceries

The Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention by the Texans last weekend, which means their players have to find something new to do for the rest of the winter. For some, that might mean reading, or cooking, or picking up a hobby. Swagtastic punter Marquette King just wants to keep on punting.

So, he did the only thing he could do. Head down to the grocery store and punt some groceries.

We’re just thankful it’s a couple of boxes and not exploding fruit.

– Kenny Ducey

