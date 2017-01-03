Quiz show contestant botches an easy question and her partner can’t believe it

Behold, an early front-runner for the most awkward televised moment of 2017.

On the BBC television quiz show Pointless, pairs of partners work together to try to come up with unique answers to questions that other teams won’t guess (sort of like Scattergories).

A contestant named Sarah had to give an answer to the question “name a country than ends in two consonants.” Helen admitted that she wasn’t very good at geography, but her answer was still a bit shocking: Paris.

Dear followers, get off to a good start to 2017 and watch the end of a friendship. Thank you #pointless. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V87JicODIA — Tartantrums (@Tartantrums) January 2, 2017

Any country that ends in -land would have sufficed, along with Egypt, Denmark, and a few others. Sarah’s partner, Mariam, couldn’t believe it.

(Thanks to FTW! for sharing this video.)