Quick action revives HS wrestler who lost pulse after winning match

A high school wrestling coach, who also happened to be a surgeon, is among those credited with saving a life at a New Jersey meet on Wednesday.

Donovan Catholic’s Brandon Gonzalez has just pinned an opponent when he had a medical episode.

Coach Steven Glawson, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon from Toms River, told NJ.com the 220-pound Gonzalez was “shocked” once on the mat after he suffered a “rapid loss of pulse” following a “fainting spell.”

Per NJ.com:

Two physicians — one of them the Donovan Catholic head coach — as well as the Lakewood trainer, assistant coaches and two off-duty EMTs, who were in the Lakewood bleachers, used the AED to revive Donovan Catholic 220-pounder Brandon Gonzalez after he became unresponsive scoring a pin during a tri-match with Toms River North and Lakewood. AEDs are required by law to be on-hand during HS sports competition in New Jersey.

… “He went into anoxia because his body didn’t get enough oxygen,” Glawson said. “It happens sometimes with fainting spells. His pulse disappeared.”

Glawson said Gonzalez was taken by ambulance to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was scheduled to undergo tests on Thursday.

“We shocked him once and that got him through it,” Glawson said. “He knew who he was, he knew where he was, he knew that he pinned (his opponent). He wanted to get up and go be with his teammates.

“…The quicker the defibrillation, the higher the rate of success. If we had to wait 20 minutes for one to arrive, he’d be dead.

“Luckily, he is a young, healthy guy,” Glawson added.