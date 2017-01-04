Meet the 2017 Puppy Bowl players: Photos, starting lineups

You love dogs and you love football so the Puppy Bowl returns for its 13th installment at GEICO Stadium Sunday, February 5.

This year's main event features 78 puppies from 34 rescues from all around the United States and will be separated into “Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff.”

If that many puppies is not enough to warm your heart, then the amount of coverage will have no problem in doing so. Puppy Bowl XIII festivities begin with a “Tail”gate pregame show at 2:00 PM ET before the main event kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

(For those cat people out there, the halftime show will be performed by the Chicago Rock Cats and Kitty Gaga.)

As for the game itself, spectators as well as history should have their eyes on Alexander Hamilpup on Team Fluff, who is just 19 weeks old but proved to be young, scrappy and hungry all throughout the season. His teammate Legs will surely be one of the most inspiring storylines to follow as he has just three legs due to a crate accident yet still flashes great speed.

Team Ruff is headed by the rather wrinkly but still adorable Smooshie. The team's feel-good storyline comes from Doobert who is totally deaf but is actually in the process of learning hand signals from his owners. That's right…signal calling is coming to the Puppy Bowl.

Check out some of the dogs in the game below:

The Puppy Bowl can be watched on Animal Planet.

This article originally appeared on