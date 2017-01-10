Athletes thank, pay respect to President Obama after farewell address

Athletes joined many across the country in taking to social media and thanking President Obama for his eight years in office.

Obama, a well-known Chicago sports fan, has served as the United States' 44th president since 2008. President-elect Donald Trump will take office on Jan. 20 as the nation's 45th president.

Obama delivered his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Obama will welcome one more championship team to the White House as the Chicago Cubs are expected to visit Washington D.C. on Monday – just four days before Obama leaves office.

Check out how some athletes reacted to the speech on Twitter:

I look forward to working Pres. @BarackObama in the future. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

Thank you Mr. President. For Everything. We will miss you 🙏🏾. https://t.co/o97ijABvSA — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) January 11, 2017

Well done Mr. President, superb! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #FarewellObama — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) January 11, 2017

My feelings are mixed as they always have been during the Obama presidency. I have been so proud to see a black family in the Whitehouse — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 11, 2017

That was the most beautiful description of "America" that I've ever heard. #Obama — Jeb Brovsky (@JebBrovsky) January 11, 2017

Whether you think he's been a good @POTUS or not, it's nice to listen to a leader who speaks like a respectful and mature human being. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) January 11, 2017

