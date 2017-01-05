Walking on ice in a mascot costume is just as hard as you think it is

The best kinds of videos on the internet are either newscasters saying dirty words or people hurting themselves. This is one of the latter, and it’s outstanding.

A Minnesota car dealership decided it would be a good idea to have film a commercial with its bear mascot on the ice at the Golden Gopher’s hockey rink. It failed miserably but it was still a great idea, because it gave us this video of the mascot falling down over and over and over again.

If the dealership’s marketing department did this on purpose because they knew the video would go viral, I can’t even be mad at them.

