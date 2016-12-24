Watch: P.K. Subban surprises kids with sleigh ride, Predators gear for Christmas

In his first season in Nashville, P.K. Subban is already endearing himself to the fans there by spreading Christmas cheer.

When a group of children with sickle cell disease climbed into a sleigh outside Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, they were surprised to find not Santa but Subban in the driver's seat.

Subban proceeded to ride with the children through the city, ultimately stopping at the Predators team store where they were in for another surprise. The kids got to take their pick of Preds gear and were assisted in their Christmas shopping by defensemen Roman Josi.

Watch the festivities in the video below.

Subban also connected the Nashville kids with children in Montreal who he had spent time with during his tenure with the Canadiens.

