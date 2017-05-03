Immature sports fans will laugh when they see these Eagles stand next to each other

If you don't enjoy lowbrow comedy, click out of this story immediately and read something else on SI.com.

However, if word play about genetalia makes you giggle, then you will enjoy this tweet from Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith, who showed us what happens when new Philly defensive lineman Chris Long stands next to veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

We can only imagine what Smith's reaction was when he saw Eagles running back, Wendell Smallwood.

All we can do now, though, is hope that at some point during the season, linebacker Najae Goode works his way into a photo with Long and Cox.

