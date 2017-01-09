Peyton Manning’s backup QBs had better know his favorite ’80s movies or they’re doomed

As his numerous goofy commercials, wry remarks and 2007 hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" revealed, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has a pretty great sense of humor. And he especially has a great appreciation for classic ’80s movies.

As Kevin Clark of the Wall Street Journal discovered, Manning uses movie quotes from ’80s classics "Caddyshack," "Stripes," "Bull Durham" and more to communicate with the team’s younger quarterbacks (they’re all younger than him these days) and keep the QB room light and loose.

“He wants the room to keep up with the one-liners, the inside jokes," said third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian. "There are some prerequisites for being in the quarterback [meeting] room. "Caddyshack’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘[National Lampoon’s] Christmas Vacation’."

There’s a plethora of quotable ’80s movies of that ilk like Tom Hanks-led "The ‘Burbs" and "Brewster’s Millions," not mentioned in Clark’s article but probably fair game for Manning’s understudies.