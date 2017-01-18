Watch Tom Brady try (and fail) to speak German with Sebastian Vollmer

Tom Brady can do a lot of things, but speak German is not one of them.

Patriots lineman Sebastian Vollmer, who grew up in Germany, tried to get his quarterback to learn his native tongue and Brady failed miserably. The lesson was actually fairly simple. All Brady had to do was repeat German calls of his touchdowns, but even that proved too difficult.

Tom Brady visits Seabass' School of Football. https://t.co/R0p9VzCLxo — Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) January 18, 2017

It’s weird to see Brady show some semblance of personality for once. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him smile that much.

