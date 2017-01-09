Bill Belichick spotted on a boat before Patriots playoff game

If there’s anything we learned this week it’s that if you go on a boat on day you’re not supposed to be working you will lose your NFL playoff game

And how did Bill Belichick spend his time off? By taking a boat to the New England resort island of Nantucket. 

Well, there you have it. Bet the house on the Texans this week. 

