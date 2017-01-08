Giants players warmed up shirtless in frigid Green Bay

It’s the time of year when we talk about how cold it is in Green Bay. Make no mistake: it is cold in Green Bay. The Giants don’t appear to care about that, though. A bunch of offensive players decided it would be a good idea to warm up shirtless before Sunday’s game. 

It started with Odell Beckham, who ran out on the field a few hours before kickoff wearing nothing but shorts. 

Beckham was soon joined by several of his teammates, who insisted, foolishly, that they weren’t cold. 

It’s obviously worth noting that they were all dressed more warmly while on a boat in Miami

While it is certainly cold in Green Bay (13 degrees), it actually isn’t that cold by Giants-Packers standards

