The Packers fixed the hole Odell Beckham probably punched in their wall
R.I.P. Hole.
No, not you, Courtney Love and other former members of the band. The hole Odell Beckham supposedly punched in a visitors’ locker room wall at Lambeau Field after losing to the Packers has been erased.
Gone, but not forgotten. The OBJ hole in the wall at Lambeau Field has been fixed.#packers pic.twitter.com/KTBoNF29ID
Do punches leave fingerprints? There won’t be any now. We will only have the legend.
They honestly should have just left it, like a battle scar. But if it’s not a Hail Mary, why bother?