Oregon junior Dillon Brooks flopped backward like he was hit by a 50 mph gust of wind

Oregon junior forward Dillon Brooks shamelessly flopped his heart out on Thursday night, throwing his body backward to pretend as if he'd been hit by a 50 mph gust of wind.

Utah’s Sedrick Barefield drove in against Brooks late in their game, and…nope, I don’t think he even touched Brooks. The dude flew backward, and then added an extra step to propel his body in the opposite direction.

Still not as good as this one from over the weekend:

This is an all-time flop pic.twitter.com/NwESElSN9Y — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 22, 2017

On top of the national backlash, he got called for a foul on the play.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on