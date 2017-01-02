Odell Beckham Jr. commits fashion crime with boots on a Miami yacht

Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz are among the New York Giants players that flew to Miami after Week 17 to ring in the new year.

The players were spotted partying with Justin Bieber in the early hours of January 2. Head coach Ben McAdoo said the players are off and not working so there will be no discipline for their trip.

Video of Justin Bieber out in Miami, Florida this morning. (January 2) pic.twitter.com/ehs83DpvcP — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) January 2, 2017

Then a photo surfaced of the players on a boat with Trey Songz on Monday.

It's a nice team photo and probably a great way to relax before the grueling playoffs but let's not forgive the fashion crimes that were committed.

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

Odell, Timberland boots while on a boat?!? What are you thinking, man?!?! At least he's not the worst dressed one on the boat. If you look on the right side, the sweater wrapped around the jeans is trying to make a comeback in 2017.

If any team wants to pose shirtless, please take notes from Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, Alex Gonzalez, Edgar Renteria and Rey Ordonez from this 90s Sports Illustrated classic by Walter Iooss Jr.

