Photo: Odell Beckham Jr. unveils Michael Jackson calf tattoo

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has paid tribute to the Michael Jackson by moon walking on the field but he reaffirmed his admiration for the King of Pop with a tattoo on his calf.

Tatted on me but tht ishh is deeper than the surface… A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Beckham has “20 Touchdowns” tattooed on his wrist as motivation to score. We're guessing that the Michael Jackson tattoo will be there to improve the already-great end zone celebrations.

