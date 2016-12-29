Thursday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Kelly Thomas; Lamest Sports Moment of 2016
Lamest Sports Moment of 2016?
About half my co-workers went to Northwestern so they're going hate me for saying this, but the Rockettes leg-kick thing the team's players did on the sideline Wednesday was really, really lame. I feel like someone on the team suggested it and everyone else knew it was a bad idea but nobody wanted to say so. Sure, the team won and I love Coach Pat Fitzgerald calling out Danny Kanell after the game, but that dance routine was just no bueno. What do you think?
Sign of the Times
It's going to be 2017 in a couple days and I hope 2018 brings on more sports team Twitter battles. The latest, featuring the Sacramento Kings misspelling the other Western Conference All-Star nominees to get DeMarcus Cousins more love, was thoroughly enjoyable.
Curse of Man Boobs
How good would the Rockets be right now if they had Marc Gasol? We'll never know because of his 2007 man boobs.
Kelly Thomas: Lovely Lady of the Day
I've been waiting all year to feature Kelly Thomas and this seems like the perfect day. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
15 Worst Plays of 2016
How did I not see that South Carolina State touchback debacle until now?
The More You Know
Here's a really quick and easy way to clear frost off your windshield.
Mets 2016 Season in Review
2016 Mets Recap:
Wright hurt
Duda hurt
Walker hurt
Harvey hurt
Degrom hurt
Matz hurt
Wheeler delayed
lost Wild Card
Bart leaves ☹️
2016: 🖕U
— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) December 28, 2016
Jagr as Art
Joe Everson is painting right now outside of Club @lexus! Stop by and check it out 🎨 pic.twitter.com/tsEIdhBLHe
— FlaPanthersCARE (@FlaPanthersCARE) December 29, 2016
Odds & Ends
No, Corey Kluber didn't kill a coyote with a fastball … Lopez on Lopez violence during Wednesday night's Nets-Bulls game … Tom Izzo's mom got plenty of love during her postgame visit to the Michigan State locker room … Brandon Marshall was fired up at halftime of last Sunday's Jets-Pats game … Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, through the years … This is the best Christmas present video I've seen yet (you might want to grab the tissues) … The 16 best Photoshop battles of 2016 … And here are the year's best GIFs.
Priorities
Slovakia fan at #WJC2017 kisses his beer instead of his girlfriend on the kiss cam https://t.co/8sJZydjc7l
— Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 29, 2016
Baseball Field —> Hockey Rink
Life is Fun When You're 13-2
Locker Room Shenanigans @EzekielElliott vs. @Dak
Round 2 pic.twitter.com/a1H18dU8QM
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 28, 2016
Tribute to the Eagles
Kings of Leon, Vince Gill, Bob Seger and more covered Eagles' classics at the 39th annual Kennedy Center Honors.
